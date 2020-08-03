Roger Federer and Sachin Tendulkar are two undisputed legends of their respective fields and their record speak volumes of their prowess. The Swiss maestro has tormented many opposition players while the Master Blaster has given nightmares to several prominent bowling line-ups. However, what would have happened if the two stalwarts exchanged roles? The official Twitter account of Star Sports India recently asked the same question by sharing a merged picture of Federer playing cricket and Tendulkar smashing the tennis ball. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans came up with different opinions. Sachin Tendulkar Asks for Tips on Forehand Shot From Roger Federer.

The two legendary sporting icons are known to share a great bond and their followers on social media must be aware of the fact. In fact, a couple of years ago, Sachin asked Federer to exchange notes on cricket and tennis to which the 20-time Grand Slam champion replied: “I am ready to take notes.” Well, one thing is sure that the two sporting stars are interested in each other’s field and seeing them exchange roles would have been a delight for the fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to Star Sports India’s hypothetical situation. Sachin Tendulkar Posts Old Pictures With His Sister Savita on Raksha Bandhan.

View Post:

Master Blaster!!

None other than master blaster sachin tendulkar — Prabhakar Rama (@PrabhakarRama7) August 3, 2020

Cant't Decide!!

God!!

One More For Sachin!!

Both Are GOAT!!

Both are excellent💯👍 — ✍TheDogra_clan🤟 (@im_jamwal) August 3, 2020

Sachin bid adieu to the game in 2013 but not before piling up 34357 runs which are highest for anyone in international cricket. On the other hand, the 38-year-old star is in the twilight of his career but is determined to add some more feathers to his already illustrious hat. As on now, the veteran player is recovering from a knee injury and is set to miss the 2020 US Open. However, Federer has made it crystal clear that he’ll come back in the 2021 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).