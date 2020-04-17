Roger Federer Gets Floored by Tennis Coach Ian Amaya’s Skills as He Takes Up ‘Train At Home Challenge’ (Watch Video)

Roger Federer Floored by Tennis Coach Ian Amaya’s Tennis Skills (Photo Credits: Twitter/Getty)

With an absence of live-action due to the coronavirus, the sportsmen are confined to their homes. Now a few days ago Swiss ace Roger Federer has put up train from home challenge on social media which was lapped up by many sports personalities. But this one particular tennis coach named Ian Amaya from Guatemala has floored the 20-time Grand Slam winner. The tennis coach also impressed the ATP and that’s how Roger Federer got to know about the man. Federer retweeted the video featuring Ian displaying his skills like a pro. Roger Federer's Old Pic Carrying Grocery Bags Goes Viral During Coronavirus Pandemic; Netizens Once Again Mistake Him for Arbaaz Khan!

In the video, Ian is seen hitting the ball in very quick succession and he posted the video of the same on social media. He also posted a double-wall challenge for the 20 time Grand Slam winner. He posted the video with the caption, “I want to see if his majesty @rogerfederer can do the #doublewallchallenge I did 51 volleys in a row! How many can you do? 🔥😎 I only hope that after the quarantine my volley has improved 😂 I am surprised that the more time I spend at home, the more places I can play tennis 🎾 🙌.” The ATP was quite impressed with the skills he displayed and posted a tweet saying that if this was even real. Check out the post below:

Is this even real 🤯 https://t.co/PV2HQESshe — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 16, 2020

A few days ago we told you that an old picture of the Swiss ace carrying grocery bags went viral on social media. Federer was also dejected with the cancellation of the Wimbledon 2020. He took to social media to vent out his disappointment.