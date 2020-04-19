Roger Federer Posts Throwback Picture of Him Sporting Blond Hairstyle During Teenage Days, Offers Hope With Inspirational Message!

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Instagram/@RogerFederer)

Roger Federer has been keeping his fans entertained with regular updates on social media amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Federer, who has been forced to practise tennis by hitting balls on walls at his hometown in Switzerland with no tennis courts open due to the threat of the virus, has been constantly urging his fans to stay indoors and has also been giving small challenges to keep them active and busy as they remain confined to their respective homes. Recently, the 20-time Grand Slam champion posted a throwback picture of himself with an important message for his fans.

"Reminding everyone there are better days ahead," Federer captioned a picture of himself from his teenage days. In the picture, the Tennis maestro can be seen sporting a blond hairstyle with a weird hairstyle. Federer had not coloured his hair totally blond but was used blond streak on some part of his hair.

Roger Federer Posts Throwback Picture

In the picture, Federer can also be seen wearing a suit and a tie. It is nothing new to his fans, who have witnessed him look a gentleman in his formal attire. But the Swiss mentioned that it was the first time he had worn a tie, making the picture even more special to his fans.

The 38-year-old also cheekily used the hashtag of "#premirka." Mirka is actually his wife's name and perhaps Federer was trying to say this was him before he had even met the lady of his life. The tennis legend had earlier mentioned that it was because of former women's tennis play Martina Navratilova that he had met Mirka.

Meanwhile, Federer also offered hope to his fans with a message where he told there will certainly ‘be better days ahead’. The world has been pulled into an almost complete lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Over a lakh people after being diagnosed with the disease while more than a million have been affected by the deadly virus.