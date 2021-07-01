Right before the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Sania Mirza will be featuring in the first round of the Wimbledon 2021 alongside Bethanie Mattek- Sands. The two stalwarts will take on Alexa Guarachia and Desirae Krawczyk at Court 8. In this article, we shall be taking you through the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So this is a good build-up for Sania Mirza is the only contender from India in tennis. Sania Mirza All Set for Wimbledon 2021, See her Latest Instagram Post.

Surely the tournament will help her iron out all the shortcomings before the mega-event. For the Olympics 2020, Mirza will be paired up with Ankita Raina. The 28-year-old had earlier informed the fans about her decision about playing with Sania on social media. Coming back to Wimbledon, the last time Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek- Sands paired up with each other was for the Eastbourne 2021. However, the two got knocked out of the Round-of -16. The players would be looking to put their best foot forward in this game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek- Sands vs Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk Women's Doubles First Round Match?

Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek- Sands vs Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk's second-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 1, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played on Court 8 and will not start anytime before 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek- Sands vs Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk Women's Doubles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek- Sands vs Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk Women's doubles round one match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek- Sands vs Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk Women's Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek- Sands vs Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

