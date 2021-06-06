Serena Williams takes on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the French Open 2021. The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Irina-Camelia Begu, Mihaela Buzarnescu and Danielle Collins to make it to the fourth round and has dropped just one set thus far. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina live streaming online, then continue reading. Roger Federer Withdraws from French Open 2021, Gives Matteo Berrettini a Walkover into the Quarterfinals.

Williams’ 21-year-old opponent Elena Rybakina defeated Elsa Jacquemot, Nao Hibino and Elena Vesnina in straight-sets to set up fourth round clash with Williams.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina Women's Singles Match?

Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 06, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it will start any time post 09:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Serena Williams vs Elena Rybakina Women’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

