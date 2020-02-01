Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of AUS Open Women’s Singles Final Tennis Match?

Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Two maiden Australian Open finalists both standing a chance to soar in the rankings as will they be at the Melbourne Park. Sofia Kenin will play Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open 2020 Women’s singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1, 2020 (Saturday). Both players overcame World No 1s and had similar score lines in the semis – one beating the defending champion and another a former top-ranked player. But at the Melbourne Park on Saturday, both players will be chasing their maiden title hoping to set the Arena blazing. Fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for the Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2020 women’s singles final can scroll down for all information. Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2020 Final Preview: The 750-1 Women's Singles Final That Nobody Saw Coming.

Sofia Kenin beat reigning champion and World No 1 Ashleigh Barty 7/6 (8-6), 7/5 to make her maiden final appearance at Grand Slams. The 21-year-old American is already the youngest Australian Open finalist since Maris Sharapova and Ana Ivanovic in 2008. A win on Saturday will also make her the highest-ranked American surpassing even Serena Williams. Kenin has dropped a set only once at AO 2020 in her fourth-round clash with Cori Coco Gauff where she fought back from a set down to beat the American Prodigy 6/7 (5-7), 6/3, 6/0 before trumping Ons Jabeur and eventually local favourite Barty. Simona Halep Posts an Emotional Message After her Ouster From Australian Open 2020.

Kenin’s opponent Muguruza could become the first unseeded player since Serena Williams in 2007 and the only third player in the tournament’s open era history to conquer Melbourne if she manages to lift the Australian Open. Unlike Kenin though, Muguruza has already clinched two Grand Slam (French Open 2016 & Wimbledon 2017) but will be making her maiden Wimbledon final appearance. She overcame three seeded players en route to the semi-final with straight-set wins over Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before upsetting former World No 1 and fourth seed Halep in the semis.

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza have met each other once in their professional tennis career with the former overcoming the two-time Grand Slam winner in three sets. It was last year at the China Open in Beijing where American Kenin beating Muguruza 6/0, 2/6, 6/2 to take 1-0 lead in head-to-head records.