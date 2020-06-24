Belgrade, June 24: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has issued an apology and has also admitted it was too soon to hold the Adria Tour which he organised with his brother in Serbia and Croatia.

Besides Djokovic, three other players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki who participated in the event held in Belgrade and Zadar -- have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Pray for The Speedy Recovery of Serbian Tennis Star.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a fresh statement on his official Twitter handle.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.

Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.

"If you attended the Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future.

"The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focussed on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone's full recovery," the Serbian said.

