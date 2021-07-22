The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just a day away and a strong contingent of 127 athletes will participate in 18 sports and will look to clinch the Golden Glory. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021, amid rising fears of the COVID-19. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at how many players withdrew from the Summer Games 2020 Opening Ceremony. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Many Indian Shooters Could Reportedly Skip The Opening Ceremony Amid Increasing Number of Cases in Olympic Village.

So on Wednesday, Chilean taekwondo athlete Fernanda Aguirre, Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs Czech table tennis player Pavel Širuček

and Britain's top shooter Amber Hill have withdrawn from the Summer Games due to COVID-19. This has evoked a sense of fear in the athletes. In fact in the Opening Ceremony, many shooters from the Indian contingent have decided to skip the same. Only 30 players from Britain will participate in the Opening Ceremony of the mega-event. For India, Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh will be flag bearers. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Schedule (Date, Time & Place)

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. The opening ceremony of the mega-event will commence at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm IST.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Details in India:

Since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, one can catch the proceedings of the Opening Ceremony on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary. Apart from this, you can also watch the match on DD Sports.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online Details:

SonyLiv, the app for Sony Sports will be telecasting the Opening Ceremony for Tokyo Olympics 2020. JioTV will also bring to you the online streaming for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony.

