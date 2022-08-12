The first season of the ultimate kho-kho will be held in Pune, Maharashtra at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex from August 14 to September 04, 2022. A total of six teams will be participating in the competition- Mumbai Khiladis, Gujrat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas. The teams will be competing in a 21-day season in Pune to determine the inaugural champions. Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast Info and Other Details.

Each team will face the other five teams twice in the competition and then will move on to the qualifiers. After the 30 matches in the league stage, the top four with the highest points will advance and play against one another in the qualifiers. The top two will face each other in the first qualifier to advance to the finals. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-ranked teams will play in an eliminator match, from which the winner will play against the loser of qualifier 1 in order to book a place in the summit clash. Kho-kho originated in India, in ancient times and will now be played as an official tournament on a domestic level. So let's take a look at the fixtures of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. Odisha Govt Joins Hands With Ultimate Kho Kho To Own 5th Franchise.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Day 14-08-2022 Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants Sunday 14-08-2022 Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas Sunday 15-08-2022 Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis Monday 15-08-2022 Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns Monday 16-08-2022 Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors Tuesday 16-08-2022 Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts Tuesday 17-08-2022 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis Wednesday 17-08-2022 Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns Wednesday 19-08-2022 Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts Friday 19-08-2022 Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns Friday 21-08-2022 Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants Sunday 21-08-2022 Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas Sunday 23-08-2022 Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis Tuesday 23-08-2022 Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns Tuesday 24-08-2022 Chennai Quick Gun vs Odisha Juggernauts Wednesday 24-08-2022 Mumbai Khiladis vs Rajasthan Warriors Wednesday 25-08-2022 Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors Thursday 25-08-2022 Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas Thursday 26-08-2022 Chennai Quick Gun vs Gujarat Giants Friday 26-08-2022 Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas Friday 27-08-2022 Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Gun Saturday 27-08-2022 Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis Saturday 28-08-2022 Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas Sunday 28-08-2022 Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Sunday 29-08-2022 Chennai Quick Gun vs Mumbai khiladis Monday 29-08-2022 Telugu Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Monday 30-08-2022 Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts Tuesday 30-08-2022 Chennai Quick Gun vs Rajasthan Warriors Tuesday 31-08-2022 Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan warriors Wednesday 31-08-2022 Telugu Yoddhas vs Odisha Juggernauts Wednesday 02-09-2022 Rank 3 vs Rank 4 Friday 02-09-2022 Rank 1 vs Rank 2 (Q1) Friday 03-09-2022 Q1 loser and Elim winner Saturday 04-09-2022 Q1 and Q2 winner (Finals) Sunday

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Live Telecast and Streaming Online

The broadcast of the 2022 Ultimate Kho-Kho will be available on Sony Sports Network channels and online on Sony's OTT platform SonyLiv. The teams will be facing each other for the first time ever and will hope to make history by winning the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).