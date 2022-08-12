The first season of the ultimate kho-kho will be held in Pune, Maharashtra at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex from August 14 to September 04, 2022. A total of six teams will be participating in the competition- Mumbai Khiladis, Gujrat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas. The teams will be competing in a 21-day season in Pune to determine the inaugural champions. Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast Info and Other Details.
Each team will face the other five teams twice in the competition and then will move on to the qualifiers. After the 30 matches in the league stage, the top four with the highest points will advance and play against one another in the qualifiers. The top two will face each other in the first qualifier to advance to the finals. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-ranked teams will play in an eliminator match, from which the winner will play against the loser of qualifier 1 in order to book a place in the summit clash. Kho-kho originated in India, in ancient times and will now be played as an official tournament on a domestic level. So let's take a look at the fixtures of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. Odisha Govt Joins Hands With Ultimate Kho Kho To Own 5th Franchise.
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Day
|14-08-2022
|Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants
|Sunday
|14-08-2022
|Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas
|Sunday
|15-08-2022
|Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis
|Monday
|15-08-2022
|Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns
|Monday
|16-08-2022
|Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors
|Tuesday
|16-08-2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts
|Tuesday
|17-08-2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis
|Wednesday
|17-08-2022
|Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns
|Wednesday
|19-08-2022
|Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts
|Friday
|19-08-2022
|Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns
|Friday
|21-08-2022
|Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants
|Sunday
|21-08-2022
|Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas
|Sunday
|23-08-2022
|Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis
|Tuesday
|23-08-2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns
|Tuesday
|24-08-2022
|Chennai Quick Gun vs Odisha Juggernauts
|Wednesday
|24-08-2022
|Mumbai Khiladis vs Rajasthan Warriors
|Wednesday
|25-08-2022
|Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors
|Thursday
|25-08-2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas
|Thursday
|26-08-2022
|Chennai Quick Gun vs Gujarat Giants
|Friday
|26-08-2022
|Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas
|Friday
|27-08-2022
|Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Gun
|Saturday
|27-08-2022
|Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis
|Saturday
|28-08-2022
|Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas
|Sunday
|28-08-2022
|Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|Sunday
|29-08-2022
|Chennai Quick Gun vs Mumbai khiladis
|Monday
|29-08-2022
|Telugu Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
|Monday
|30-08-2022
|Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts
|Tuesday
|30-08-2022
|Chennai Quick Gun vs Rajasthan Warriors
|Tuesday
|31-08-2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan warriors
|Wednesday
|31-08-2022
|Telugu Yoddhas vs Odisha Juggernauts
|Wednesday
|02-09-2022
|Rank 3 vs Rank 4
|Friday
|02-09-2022
|Rank 1 vs Rank 2 (Q1)
|Friday
|03-09-2022
|Q1 loser and Elim winner
|Saturday
|04-09-2022
|Q1 and Q2 winner (Finals)
|Sunday
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Live Telecast and Streaming Online
The broadcast of the 2022 Ultimate Kho-Kho will be available on Sony Sports Network channels and online on Sony's OTT platform SonyLiv. The teams will be facing each other for the first time ever and will hope to make history by winning the competition.
