Vanessa Bryant Pays Touching Tribute to Late Husband Kobe on 19th Wedding Anniversary, Says ‘I Wish You Were Here to Hold Me in Your Arms’ in Emotional Instagram Post

Kobe and Vaness Bryant (Photo Credits: Instagram/@VanessaBryant)

Vanessa Bryant paid a touching tribute to her late husband and basketball legend Kobe Bryant on the 19th anniversary of their wedding. “My king, my heart, my best friend,” Vanessa wrote in an emotional post on her Instagram account at the completion of 19 years of her married life with Kobe and the first without him. NBA legend and LA Lakers great Kobe and his 13-year-old Gianna were among nine, who passed away in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26, 2020. All of them were flying to Kobe’s Mamba basketball academy when the private helicopter they were travelling in lost control due to technical glitch and caught fire near the Calabasas hills in California. Kobe Bryant Remembered by Wife Vanessa on Anniversary of NBA Farewell.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” Vanessa wrote in an emotional post which was accompanied by a lovely picture of the couple in which Kobe can be seen holding his wife on his arms and kissing her as she looks into the camera.

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Late Kobe

Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the LA Lakers in his NBA career and won the championship five times while also winning the league’s most valuable player in 2007-08. He was a 15-time all-NBA selection, a record 18-time All-Star and a 12-time All-Defensive team member. Kobe retired from the NBA in 2016 and went on to win the Oscar for his short film on Basketball.

Vanessa also remembered Kobe and Gianna on the 3rd anniversary of Kobe’s final NAB game. On April 13 in 2016, Kobe had played his final game for the LA Lakers before bidding adieu to basketball as the league’s third-highest scorer.