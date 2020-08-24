Vince McMahon turns 75 years old on August 24, 2020. He is the current chairman and CEO of WWE. McMahon is widely recognized as the pioneer of the professional wrestling revolution in the United States of the 1980s and 1990s. It is because of this person, we have seen wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in the wrestling business. Vince has overcome all challenges in his life, one of them was in the 1990s where he faced stiff industry competition from World Championship Wrestling (WCW). On the occasion of Vince McMahon 75th birthday, we will share with you five lesser-known facts, which includes from having dyslexia to starting a career in sales. WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results and Highlights: Bray Wyatt Defeats Braun Strowman to Become Universal Champion; Roman Reigns Hits ‘The Fiend’ With Spear on His Return (View Pics)

Vince McMahon was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in business in 1968. For WWE, initially, he used to work as a commentator which was then owned by his father Vince McMahon Sr. It was Vince McMahon who saw the potential of monopolizing the industry which previously operated as separate fiefdoms across the United States. This led to the development of the annual WrestleMania, which has since become the most successful professional wrestling event in history. Vince purchased WCW in the year 2001 and purchased the assets of defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 2006.

Five Lesser Known Facts About WWE

1. Not many are aware of the fact that Vince McMahon has dyslexia. Countless hours writing WWE ideas see him overcoming dyslexia in the strongest way.

2. Vince McMahon met Linda at the age of 16 when both were attending the same church. The couple fell in love and are still together all these decades.

3. Vince McMahon started his career by working in the sales industry which helped him to take control of WWE and selling promotion to the mainstream audience.

4. Before joining WWE, Vince McMahon has also worked as a mill operator where he used to work 90 hours a week.

5. Vince McMahon entered the list of Guinness World Record when he became the eldest WWE champion at the of 54 years after defeating Triple H.

Vince McMahon is a billionaire, however, he has worked hard day and night to reach this height. We at LatestLY wish Vince McMahon a very Happy Birthday.

