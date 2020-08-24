WWE SummerSlam 2020 took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on August 23, 2020. Fans were indeed offered with some exciting action and drama in the recently-concluded pay-per-view event of WWE. Audiences were bought in this event virtually through ThunderDome concept. We saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a falls count anywhere match to become new Universal Champion. However, after the match, we witnessed the shocking return of Roman Reigns who hit The Fiend with two massive spears. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SummerSlam 2020 results and highlights. WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results And Highlights: Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee to Become World Champion; Damian Priest Wins Ladder Match to Bag North American Title (View Pics)

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman covered almost all areas of the arena in their bout. In the end, we saw The Fiend hit Braun Strowman with two Sister Abigail to defeat 'Monster Among Men' by pinfall. The Big Dog return was indeed shocking and we could possibly see Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt battle soon for Universal Champion. We then saw Drew McIntyre successfully defend his WWE title against Randy Orton, which was indeed one of the toughest challenges for The Scottish Psychopath. Seth Rollins was successful in defeating Dominik Mysterio, as Rey Mysterio couldn't help his son win the match. However, Dominik did put up a good fight where we got hit multiple times by kendo stick. WWE Raw Aug 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Makes Shawn Michaels His Next Victim, The Viper Hits Drew McIntyre With RKO After Assaulting HBK.

Now let's speak of women's division. Sonya Deville lost to Mandy Rose and she now will have to leave WWE as per the stipulation of the match. Asuka defeated Sasha Banks to become new Raw Women's Champion. However, The Legit Boss made sure that her friend Bayley does not lose her SmackDown Women's Championship belt to Asuka. We will see Sasha Banks and Bayley defend Women's Tag Team Champion at Payback 2020, where they have offered an open challenge.

The Fiend Celebration Was Cut Short by Roman Reigns

View this post on Instagram #TheFiend has become the NEW #UniversalChampion! #SummerSlam @romanreigns #WWEThunderDome A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 23, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

Roman Reigns Hit Bray Wyatt With Spears

Drew McIntyre is Still The Champion

View this post on Instagram @dmcintyrewwe has defeated The #Viper @randyorton! #SummerSlam #WWEThunderDome A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 23, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT

Asuka Becomes Raw Women's Champion

Glimpses From Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio Match

Rollins & Dominik Put up a Good Fight

Mandy Rose Celebrates Victory With Otis

The Street Profits Defeat Andrade & Angel Garza to Retain Tag Team Titles

Apollo Crews Retains United States Champion

Fans will now curiously wait for upcoming week's SmackDown episode where Roman Reigns will mostly appear and challenge The Fiend for Universal Champion. Also, in just one week time, we will witness WWE Payback 2020 pay per view. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

