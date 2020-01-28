Virender Singh, Specially-Abled Wrestler, Invites PM Narendra Modi to His Wedding Ceremony On Twitter (See Post)

Narendra Modi and Virender Singh (Photo Credits: PTI /Facebook))

India’s specially-abled wrestler Virender Singh has invited prime minister Narendra Modi to his wedding in order to take the blessing of the latter for his new life. The 33-year old athlete took to Twitter and requested Modi to attend his marriage ceremony which will take place on January 30 (Thursday). Singh, who has won 3 Deaflympics Gold Medals, will be tying knots with a hearing-impaired girl named Anjali at a temple in Nagpur. According to the wrestler, his fiancée cannot speak or hear and sadly, is an orphan. Well, it will be interesting to see how PM Modi will respond to the athlete’s desire and will attend his wedding or not. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on 155th Birth Anniversary.

Hailing from Haryana, Singh is one of the most prolific specially-abled athletes to have played for India. He has won gold medals in 2005, 2013 and 2017 edition of the Summer Deaflympics while he clinched a bronze in the 2009 edition of the tournament. Singh also received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2016 for his contribution towards the sport. So, the wrestler has certainly done enough to be recognized and it will be interesting to see how the PM will react towards the invitation.

Virender Singh has also been subjected to a documentary which was titled Goonga Pehelwan (Mute Wrestler). In fact, the wrestler has met India’s parliamentary head in the past and one can also see his picture with Modi on his Twitter page. So, he is certainly hopeful that the Indian prime minister will accept his request and will feature in his wedding.