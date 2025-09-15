India has lately been a force in Chess. They have secured multiple chess titles in the recent past with the likes of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh making their marks. As of 2025, India has 90 grandmasters and the number is steadily growing. India has competed strongly with the likes of China in Chess in the recent past as well. Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy featured in the Women's Chess World Cup final, making it an all-Indian affair and Divya won the title, qualifying for the FIDE Women's Candidates. The latest entrant in the Candidates from India is Vaishali Rameshbabu. Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here's All About India's 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

Vaishali won the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 title and with it she secured a qualification to the FIDE Women's Candidates 2026. Playing with the black pieces against China's GM Tan Zhongyi, Vaishali secured a draw. With the draw, Vaishali secured eight out of the eleven points on offer. Kateryna Lagno also ended the tournament with 8 points after playing out a draw in her final round, but finished second after an inferior tiebreak score to the Indian. This is Vaishali's second consecutive title win as she won the Grand Swiss in 2023 as well. Fans are impressed how Vaishali has maintained her consistency and they are eager to know more about her. Fans looking for more information on Vaishali Rameshbabu will get the entire information here.

Who is Vaishali Rameshbabu?

#Vaishali Rameshbabu was born on June 21, 2001 in Tamil Nadu.

# She is the first female grandmaster from Tamil Nadu.

# She is the elder sister of Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

# At only 11 years of age, Vaishali won the Girls' World Youth Chess Championship for Under-12s.

# In 2013, she shocked the world as she defeated Magnus Carlsen in a simulation competition in Chennai.

# Vaishali received the Woman International Master (WIM) title in 2016.

# In 2018, she finally became a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) by completing her final norm in the Riga Technical University Open chess tournament.

# Despite Covid haulting all the competitions, Vaishali was the part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at Online Olympiad 2020.

# Vaishali received her International Master (IM) title in 2021.

# Vaishali won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 by not losing a single game.

# Vaishali became the 84th Indian Grandmaster after completing all of the requirements for the Grandmaster title at the IV El Llobregat Open Tournament 2023.

# Vaishali was part of the Indian women's team which won the historic gold medal at the Chess Olympiad 2024. Gautam Adani Congratulates R Praggnanandhaa on Qualifying for Grand Chess Tour 2025 Final in Brazil (See Post).

Vaishali, along with her brother Praggnanandhaa has made India proud on several occasions. As a brother-sister duo, they have achieved several records and with the kind of skill they possess, they will achieve more in the near future. Vaishali has shown immense growth since she first stepped in the world of Chess. She is welll known for her positional understanding and endgame skills and fans will hope that this time her form taker her all the way to the World Championship.

