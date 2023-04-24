New Delhi, April 24: Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Pohogat and other top Indian grapplers, who restarted their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. "It was tough, all wrestlers were awake till late night. They were sharing messages on social medal, requesting other wrestlers and people of India to join them in Jantar Mantar on Monday," sources told IANS. Wrestlers Protest: We Will Hold Press Conference at Jantar Mantar On Dispute with WFI, Says Wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Vinesh took to Twitter to share a photo of the protesting wrestlers sleeping in footpath. "Podium se footpath tak? Aadhi rat khule asmaan k niche nyay ki aas may? (From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight)."

Vinesh Phogat Shares Disheartening Photo of Wrestlers Sleeping in Footpath

Many social media users then slammed the government and the WFI chief. "It is disheartening to see our Olympians like this," wrote one. On Sunday, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Vinesh broke down while speaking to reporters, as many wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Vinesh had earlier said said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide. On Sunday, one protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street police station but "the police officers refused to file an FIR". Wrestlers Protest: Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Could Not Be Proved, Say Sources.

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sitl on dharna at Jantar mantar till our demands are met," wrestler had said.

IANS had last month reported that the protesting wrestlers, can re-start their agitation against the WFI president. Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers felt "cheated" and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

