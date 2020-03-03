WWE Raw March 2, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Gives Claymore Kick to Brock Lesnar; The Street Profits Become Raw Tag Team Champions (View Pics)

Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw March 2, 2020 episode took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. We just witnessed an amazing episode of Monday Night Raw where we saw the presence of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate got hit by Drew McIntyre's claymore kick. Perhaps, Brock Lesnar shouldn't take Scottish Psychopath lightly for his title match at WrestleMania 36. This past week on Raw we also saw The Street Profits become new Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for WWE March 2, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw February 24, 2020 Results and Highlights: Becky Lynch Gets into Brawl With Shayna Baszler During Contract Signing for Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (View Pics & Videos)

The team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, The Street Profits became new Raw Tag Team Champions as they defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. We saw Kevin Owens coming to the rescue of The Street Profits in that match after AOP made things complicated. KO delivers stunner to Seth Rollins in that match which indeed helped The Street Profits win the title. WWE SmackDown February 28, 2020 Results and Highlights: John Cena to Face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania36; Goldberg Gets Roman Reigns as His Opponent For Universal Title (View Pics)

Apart from that, we saw AJ Styles defeating Aleister Black in The Undertaker style, which was a clear cut message by The Phenomenal One to Deadman. It will indeed be interesting to see how The Undertaker reacts to it in the coming week. We also witnessed Becky Lynch come out in the ring in a highly cool avatar, during Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane one on one match. The Monday Night Raw after all high flying action ended on a sad note, as Randy Orton crossed his limits by giving RKO to Beth Phoenix. The former WWE diva was here to give updates on the medical condition of her husband, however, she wasn't able to share anything about Rated R current health status. The Viper prior to giving RKO to Beth also insulted her by blaming her for Edge's current condition. WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results and Highlights: Goldberg Begins Universal Title Reign With WCW-Style Win Over ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar Squashes Ricochet & More (View Pics)

Randy Orton is Indeed The Biggest Heel

Becky Lynch Looks Cool

This Was Expected From The Viper

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Interfered

Shayna Baszler All Over Kairi Sane

The Street Profits Are New Tag Team Champions

AJ Styles Wants to Catch The Undertaker Attention

View this post on Instagram Has @ajstylesp1 gotten the attention of @undertaker?!? #RAW A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 2, 2020 at 6:30pm PST

Can History Be Created at WrestleMania 36

Now fans will witness the upcoming event WWE Elimination Chamber, 2020 this coming Sunday on March 8, 2020. The rematch for Raw Tag Team Championship will take place between Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and The Street Profits. WWE Universe will also be curious to know what outcome does Randy Orton face in the coming week for his bad action in recent times.