WWE Raw July 6, 2020, episode kicked off with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler promo. When McIntyre asked Ziggler about their championship match stipulation for the 'Horror Show at Extreme Rules' 2020, the challenger replied that it's a secret. After that Ziggler invited Heath Slater and walked along with him to the ring. There was an emotional conversation between Slater and McIntyre who knew each other for a long time. Apart from this, we saw Kevin Owens return back in action where he teamed up with Rey Mysterio to defeats Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match. We also witnessed Raw Women's Champion Asuka emerge victorious against SmackDown's champion Bayley in 'Champion vs Champion' match. Bayley's title challenger Nikki Cross was near ringside to view this match. Scroll down below to know more about this past episode of Monday Night Raw. Rey Mysterio to Battle Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2020 Despite His WWE Contract Expiring.

Slater requested McIntyre to fight with him and the contest took immediately in their street clothes attire. The Scottish Psychopath took very less time to defeat Slater by pinning him to the count of three after hitting claymore kick. After the non-title match was over, Ziggler attacked Slater, however, McIntyre came to his rescue. Rey Mysterio after his victory, made an announcement that he will fight Seth Rollins in 'Eye for an Eye' match at Extreme Rules 2020. WWE Raw June 29, 2020 Results and Highlights: Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks Defeats Drew McIntyre, Asuka in Mixed Tag Team Match; Ric Flair Delivers Randy Orton’s Message to Big Show (View Pics)

The new United States Championship belt was also unveiled this week on Raw. The current US champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against MVP at Extreme Rules 2020. Big Show finally got the chance to put his hand on Randy Orton as he teamed up with The Viking Raiders to take on the team of Viper, Angel Garza and Andrade in a six-man tag team match. Randy Orton and his boys walked out victorious. Sasha Banks might have lost the match to Kairi Sane due to disqualification, however, she sent out a strong message to Asuka by assaulting Sane.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for upcoming 'Horror Show in Extreme Rules' event which will take place on July 19, 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

