WWE Clash of Champions took place on September 27, 2020, at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This was indeed one of the most exciting pay per view of WWE in recent times. Roman Reigns as a heel is working well for WWE and at Clash of Champions, we saw The Big Dog brutally defeats his cousin Jey Uso for Universal title. Apart from this, the other exciting match was between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The Viper failed to become the 14-time world champion as his past victims came as a ghost during the match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Clash of Champions Sept 27, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw Sept 21, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Assaults Drew McIntyre & Hits Keith Lee With Punt Kick; Retribution Reveals Themselves.

Roman Reigns was dominant throughout the match and made Jey Uso realized that he made a wrong decision by fighting against. However, Jey kept fighting and never gave up, however, in the end, Jimmy Uso had to interfere and plead his cousin Reigns to leave his brother as he threw the towel. The Big Dog then declared himself as the Tribal Chief of his family and stood proud in the ring with his belt along with Paul Heyman. During Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre match, we saw Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Big Show and Christians appear to haunt The Viper. Finally, we saw HBK giving sweet chin music to Orton at Ambulance top which was then led by claymore kick by McIntyre. Randy Orton was then thrown inside the ambulance as Ric Flair drove the vehicle outside the arena. WWE SmackDown Sept 25, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Hits Jey Uso With Superman Punch Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Clash of Champions.

Sami Zayn finally won back his Intercontinental title against AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. However, Hardy yet again impressed fans with his high flying moves during the match where he had put his body on the line. Now let's speak of women's division, Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain Raw Women's Championship. Bayley who was supposed to face Nikki Cross for SmackDown Women's Championship was not medically cleared, we then saw Asuka came out to fight the match. However, Bayley stuck her with a steel chair to get herself disqualified and retain the title. After that, we saw Sasha Banks appear who took revenge on her former best friend for the attack that was made on her a few weeks back.

Roman Reigns is Tribal Chief

View this post on Instagram TRIBAL CHIEF! #WWEClash A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:01pm PDT

Shawn Michaels With Sweet Chin Music on Orton

View this post on Instagram THE HEARTBREAK KID IS HERE!! #WWEClash A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 27, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

Drew McIntyre Walks Out as Champion

Sasha Banks is Here!

View this post on Instagram @sashabankswwe is here!! She brutally attacks @itsmebayley at #WWEClash! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 27, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

Sami Zayn is Champion

Jeff Hardy Puts His Body On The Line

View this post on Instagram O M G @jeffhardybrand!!! #WWEClash #LadderMatch A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 27, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

We also Bobby Lashley successfully defend his United States title against Apollo Crews at Clash of Champions 2020. This pay per view of WWE lived up to the expectation of fans. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns make his approach in the coming days after becoming the Tribal Chief. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

