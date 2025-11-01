Just ahead of the much-awaited Saturday Night’s Main Event, the WWE SmackDown tonight, October 31 episode is expected to be a blockbuster. This WWE Friday Night SmackDown show is scheduled to air live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fans in India will be able to enjoy live action from the episode on the Netflix app and website from 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 1. On that note, read below and have a glance at the announced matches for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown October 31 episode. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, October 27: CM Punk and Jey Uso Face-Off Ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Retain Women’s Tag Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is set to clash with her one-time friend, Nia Jax.

Carmelo Hayes vs Kit Wilson

Carmelo Hayes has returned to the WWE SmackDown last week, with a new resolve. The two had a few words to say. Kit Wilson accused Carmelo Hayes of giving off “toxic masculinity” backstage. Carmelo Hayes challenged Kit Wilson for a fight, and the latter agreed to it. This bout will mark the debut of Kit Wilson on the blue brand in WWE SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre Make Saturday Night's Main Event Match Official

In this Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show, superstars Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will face off. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have a contract signing just one night before Saturday Night's Main Event. What happens here, before their title match, is surely a big question.

Jade Cargill's Address To WWE Universe Before Title Match against Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill will address the WWE Universe before battling the titleholder Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event. A week before, Cargill had made a shocking attack on the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

