ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: In a bid to avoid a series whitewash, hosts Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand in ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025, with the visitors leading the two-match series 1-0. The ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 ended with New Zealand steamrolling over Zimbabwe, where Mitchell Santner and Co won by nine wickets. The ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 7. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. For Zimbabwe, wicket-keeper Brendon Taylor will mark his return after serving a ban, while for New Zealand, all-rounder Zakary Foulkes his maiden Test call-up. ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025: Nathan Smith Ruled Out of Second Match Against Zimbabwe Due to Abdominal Injury

We have drafted the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ), Tafadzwa Tsiga (ZIM)

Batters: Craig Ervine (ZIM), Ben Curran (ZIM), Will Young (NZ)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Matt Henry (NZ),

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks:

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Tafadzwa Tsiga (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Ben Curran (ZIM), Will Young (NZ), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Matt Henry (NZ).

