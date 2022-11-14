New Delhi,November 14 : Tech giant Apple has introduced a beta testing programme to enable 5G connectivity services on iPhone models. As per the reports, 5G connection on iPhones is currently available only in select cities.

To enable the 5G services on beta programme, the users are required to have the latest iOS 16.2 beta software. As per the reports, the iPhone 12 and the models above it come with 5G support. iOS Update: Apple Rolls Out Beta Programme for 5G on iPhones.

Hence, if you are a poud owner of an Apple iPhone with 5G support, that is – iPhone 12, 13 or 14, and live in one of the major cities in India where telecom service providers like Airtel and Jio offer 5G networks, then you can avail this new update. Of course, it is a beta trial and you may face some bugs to try out the faster network. So, if you are up for it, then follow this steps below and get 5G connectivity activated on your iPhone. Apple Restricts iPhone AirDrop With Everyone to Just 10 Minutes in China.

Step By Step Guide To Activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on iPhone 12, 13 and 14 Series

Step 1: Install iOS 16.2

• Go to Settings on your iPhone.

• Tap on software update.

• Download and install the iOS 16.2 update on your phone.

Step 2: Register for Apple beta software programme

• Visit Apple beta software programme website and sign up.

• Login using your Apple user ID and password and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Activate 5G on your iPhone

• Go to Settings on your device

• Tap on mobile data.

• Choose data option and tap ‘5G Auto’ option, which will automatically let you switch between networks, depending on 5G availability.

Using the above steps you can enjoy all that the 5G network has to offer on your iPhone device. It is definitely expected that Apple will soon offer 5G network to all the relevant iPhone devices.

