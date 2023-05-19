Delhi, May 19: Acer has launched a new Predator Helios laptop in the Indian market. It is aimed at gaming fans.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is powered by up to 13th-generation Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The gaming laptop is backed by a 90Wh battery. It sports an aluminium chassis with Cyberdeck design elements. The cooling technology uses an 89-custom-made all-metal 3D aero blade and liquid metal thermal grease.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 features a 720p 30fps webcam with temporal noise reduction. It runs Windows 11 OS. Connectivity options include WiFi-6, two USB 3.2 ports, two Thunderbolt ports, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new laptop gets a 16-inch screen with a WQXGA resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 500 nits peak brightness, and Nvidia G-Sync. Additional features include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, pulsar lighting, and fan control.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Price

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 1,09,900. It is now available for purchase from the Acer India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

