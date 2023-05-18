Delhi, May 18: The full schedule of the much-awaited Apple WWDC 2023 event has been revealed. It mentions all the new Apple devices and OS updates we can expect to be launched at this year's event. Highlights include the 15-inch MacBook Air, an MR Headset, iOS 17, and watchOS 10.

The Cupertino-based tech giant holds a World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) every year. This year, it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, on June 5 at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. It will continue till June 9. Apple is expected to make very interesting announcements this year. Apple Introduces Personal Voice Feature To Enable iPhones Speak in Your Voice Within 15 Mins.

Apple WWDC 2023 Full Schedule

This year's event will start with a keynote presentation by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Next, Apple will hold the 2023 Platforms State of the Union presentation for developers. Here are all the announcements we expect from Apple.

Apple is expected to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air. It will be powered by the company's M2 chipset with 8-core and 10-core GPU variants. Additionally, it is likely to unveil the new mixed reality headset called Reality One or Reality Pro. The AR/VR headset is tipped to come with dual 4K micro-OLED displays. It will use up to 12 cameras to map the surroundings and monitor facial expressions/ hand gestures/ iris scanning. Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Launched With Transparent Design, Here's All You Need To Know About Price and Specs.

On the software side, the company is likely to introduce the much-awaited iOS 17. It will bring new features for iPhones like a Mood Tracker, a dedicated Journal app, a Control Center upgrade, and increased functionality for Dynamic Island. The new watchOS 10 is likely to be unveiled as well. It will come with new features/ widget options, a new Apple Watch Home Screen, and a customizable Digital Crown.

