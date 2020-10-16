Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 is now live for Prime members. The month-long festive sale will begin for everyone else at midnight. Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020 brings hundreds of deals & bundled offers this year. For this sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent additional instant discount to the bank's credit & debit card customers. Customers can get Rs 1,750 per credit card & Rs 1,250 per debit card for minimum orders worth Rs 5,000. To further lower the effective prices, there are bundled offers & no-cost EMI options as well during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. A lot of products are being offered at decent discounts during this sale but not all of them are worth your money & time. We hereby have selected some of the best deals on Smart TVs, Smartphones, Amazon devices & headphones that are available today. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Top Deals & Offers on OnePlus 8, Redmi 9A, iPhone 11, Redmi Note 9 Pro & More.

Apple iPhone 11:

iPhone 11 is now available at Rs 47,999 during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. This is the lowest price we have seen on the iPhone 11 this year. Customers will also get EarPods & the power adapter in the box. The smartphone received a price cut post-iPhone 12 series launch in India. iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display, A13 Bionic chipset & comes in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus 8:

OnePlus 8 handset with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is being sold at Rs 39,999 via Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 which originally costs Rs 41,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent additional instant discount worth up to Rs 1,750 on HDFC Bank credit & debit cards. There is an exchange offer that can further reduce the discounted price by up to Rs 16,400. OnePlus 8 flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ display & comes equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera module.

OnePlus 8 5G India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Redmi Note 9:

Redmi Note 9 top-end variant i.e. 6GB & 128GB, which initially was launched in India at Rs 14,999 is now being sold at Rs 12,999 via Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. Interested buyers can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 11,950 by exchanging an old phone. Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display & is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Redmi Note 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition:

The recently launched Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 45,999 through Amazon's Great Indian Festival. Customers purchasing the handset using HDFC Bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000. The smartphone is also being offered with no-cost EMI & exchange offers. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display, a 12MP triple rear camera system, a 4,500mAh battery & much more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launched in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV:

Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV 2020 model is being offered at Rs 39,999. The smart TV comes with HDMI ports & two USB ports & comes with Netflix, Prime Video & other apps. By exchanging an old smart TV, customers can get another instant discount worth up to Rs 11,000 using HDFC Bank credit & debit cards.

Philips 58 inch 6600 series 4K TV (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones:

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at available at Rs 19,980 via Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. This is one of the lowest prices we have seen on these headphones this year. If you are looking to buy a good pair of headphones with active noise-cancelling under Rs 20,000 this product is for you.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers are being sold at Rs 1,999, Rs 1,999 & Rs 9,999 respectively.

