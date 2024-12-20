Mumbai, December 20: Amazon will reportedly bring changes to its existing Amazon Prime Video subscription plans and limit the streaming on TV devices. The e-commerce giant will roll out its tweaks for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in India starting in January 2025. Amazon will limit device access and allow users only to log in and use five devices per account. Out of these, only two devices will be televisions.

Amazon Prime subscription rules for India have been updated, and restrictions have been placed on users. Users were allowed to have more people enjoy the same services; however this could change with the new rules. This means the users would have to buy separate plans to enjoy the streaming services if there are more than five people. What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI's New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

Besides this, the company has also introduced a new password-sharing rule for its Prime members in India. Amazon started sending an email to the users regarding the new changes about sharing accounts. This could help them better give access to the most important devices. If they have more than one or two TVs at home, this could be problematic.

Amazon said, "As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices. Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five-device entitlement." The company further stated that Prime Video subscribers could manage their devices as per the Settings page; otherwise, they would have to buy another Prime Membership plan to watch Prime Video on more devices. Jio AI Magic Tool: Reliance Jio Announces New Artificial Intelligence Feature With JioCloud To Help Auto-Organise Albums and Generate Images, Coming Soon.

Amazon Prime Membership Plan Price

Amazon Prime Membership is available in India for INR 299 per month and INR 599 for quarterly payments. The annual Prime Membership costs INR 1,499. Customers also have the option to choose the Amazon Prime Lite plan at INR 799 per year and the Prime Shopping edition at INR 399.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).