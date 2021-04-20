Electronic Arts developed Apex Legends Mobile battle royale game is now available for pre-registration via Google Play Store. The company has not announced the launch of the game but a report suggests that the regional beta tests will start soon. Apex Legends was launched in February 2019 on platforms such as PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. Now the company is planning to launch the battle royale game on smartphones too. Apex Legends Free-to-Play Battle Royale Game To Get A Permanent Duos Playlist & Map Rotation Update From April 7.

Apex Legends Mobile (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

The game has been listed on the Google Play Store with a Pre-register option. Users will get notified when the company releases the game on mobiles by clicking on the Pre-register button. As per a new report, the company also revealed that the beta tests of the game will commence later this month and will be exclusive to few thousand users in India and the Philippines.

The battle royale game will be free-to-play just like on PC, consoles and come with its Battle Pass, collectable cosmetics and unique unlockables that would be different from console and PC versions. The game might also get new characters with abilities. Apex Legends fans cannot wait to get their hands on the game so we expect the company to soon release the battle royale game.

