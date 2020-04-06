Apex Legends Free-to-Play Battle Royale Game To Get A Permanent Duos Playlist & Map Rotation Update From April 7

Apex Legends (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, April 6: Respawn Entertainment has announced that its free-to-play Battle Royale game "Apex Legends" will get a permanent duos playlist, starting April 7. The game will also receive permanent map rotation so players will be dropping into both Kings Canyon and World's Edge in the game. Call of Duty Developer Activision Bans Over 50,000 Cheaters Since The Warzone Launch on March 10.

"Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge," the company said in a statement on Sunday. "In addition to Duos and Kings Canyon coming on April 7, we also have a brand-new limited-time event - The Old Ways Lore Event, which features: new town takeover -Bloodhound's trials, Exclusive Event Prize Track and Direct Purchase Shop," the company added.

The update also adds an exclusive event called ‘The Old Ways' which focuses on the Bloodhound legend. To run from April 7 to April 21, the event is set to include a town takeover, an exclusive event prize track and new and old limited time cosmetics available in the ‘Direct Purchase Shop'.