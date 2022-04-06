Apple AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Max & AirPods Pro prices have been increased in India by up to 10 percent. AirPods 3rd Gen price has been hiked by Rs 2,000, whereas the prices of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro have been raised by Rs 7,000 and Rs 1,400, respectively. All the hiked prices are being reflected on the official Apple India website. However, the reason for this price hike is unknown. Apple WWDC 2022 To Begin on June 6, Check Details Here.

AirPods Pro is now listed on the Apple India website at Rs 26,300. AirPods Max and AirPods 3rd Gen now cost Rs 66,100 and Rs 20,500. As a reminder, AirPods Pro earbuds were launched in 2019 with exciting features such as transparency mode, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The earbuds are also IPX4 rated water and sweat resistant.

AirPods Max was launched in 2020 and comes packed with an H1 chip in each ear cup, nine microphones, a noise control button, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC. AirPods Max offers around 1.5 hours of listening time with 5 minutes of charging.

Coming to AirPods 3rd Gen, it was launched last year with an H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and adaptive EQ audio technology. AirPods 3rd Gen also comes with dual beamforming microphones, speech-detecting accelerometer, Hey Siri voice assistant and more.

