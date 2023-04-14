New Delhi, April 14: Apple has made a commitment of using 100 per cent recycled cobalt for its batteries in its devices by 2025. This decision comes as a part of the tech giant’s ambitious plan to accomplish carbon neutrality for its products in the next few years’ time.

The Cupertino-based tech titan has also revealed that it will be incorporating recycled rare earth elements for manufacturing magnets for its devices, while its in-house printed circuit boards will be using recycled tin soldering as well as gold plating. The decision behind the usage a variety of recycled minerals and metals towards manufacturing its devices, comes as part of the company’s efforts in reducing environmental exploitation and promote sustainability. iPhone 15 Pro Design Update: Apple’s Next Iteration of Iconic Smartphone May Feature Physical Instead of Speculated Solid-State Buttons.

Apple has a big goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain and products by 2030, and it is amplifying its sustainability efforts. Apple has also recently announced about its doubling the fund to invest in projects for removing its carbon footprint from the environment. The new announcement further supports its target of reducing its carbon footprint to make it environmentally responsible. OnePlus Nord 3 Coming Soon, Prices and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch; Checkout All Key Details.

The 100% recycled cobalt usage decision from Apple is also a part of its rectifying its previous blunders, for which it was sued. Apple and other tech giants came under the radar, as they were sued for being responsible for being indirectly involved in promoting child labour for high-risk mining. Apple was blamed for being one of the tech titans, who use cobalt mined by forced employment of underprivileged children.

These allegations came into light after the tragic deaths of many children in a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As cobalt is crucial component to manufacture batteries in several electronic devices, its rising demand led to child labour and exploitation of the underprivileged, who are forced to mine cobalt without any protective gears or precautionary measures.

In order to prevent these unethical practices in its cobalt supply chain, Apple has taken the pledge of strictly monitoring its supply chain and use as much of recycled resources as possible. In 2022, 25% of all cobalt used in batteries of Apple devices came from recycled sources.

Now, the tech titan is aiming much bigger in its endeavour for multiple recycled materials. The company also sources more than two-thirds of all aluminum, almost three-quarters of all rare earth elements, and over 95% of tungsten in its devices from recycled sources. This commitment to sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint, makes Apple an environment conscious and responsible company.

