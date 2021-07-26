Apple iPhone 13 Series could come with 25W fast charging support. As per a report from MyDrivers, the Cupertino-based giant plans to increase the charging speed for its upcoming iPhone lineup. Apple, being one of the leading tech company, lacks when its comes to fast charging technology on its devices. If the report is to be believed, this charging speed will be better than the current 20W charging offered on the iPhone 12 Series. Apple iPhone 13 Series Likely To Be Launched by Mid-September 2021: Report.

The 25W fast charging is still not in level with the 65W fast charging facility that most Android smartphones get. However, it is good to see that Apple is finally making some changes in its fast charging department.

A new report has claimed that iPhone 13 Series will come powered by Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset with a six-core design. This processor is said to be paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. In terms of display, iPhone 13 models are expected to feature more advanced displays and improved cameras.

According to a previous report, two new colour options will be introduced - Sunset Gold and Rose Gold. However, all this is speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Traditionally, Apple launches its iPhone Series in September or October every year. So we expect the company to release several teasers before its official launch.

