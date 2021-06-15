Apple, the American technology giant had launched its M1-powered iMac during the Spring Loaded event which was held in April this year. The company introduced its new iMac with a new fresh, curvy design and multiple colours. Within a couple of months of its launch, several customers are reportedly experiencing an absurd issue with its stand. Some customers are complaining that their iMac units were shipped to them with a crooked stand. This issue was first reported by a known YouTuber 'iPhonedo, where he specifically mentioned that the new iMac's stand looks crooked leading the display to tilt more towards left or right directions. Apple Event 2021: iPad Pro With M1 Chip, AirTags, iPhone 12 Purple, Apple TV 4K, New iMac & Apple Card Family Launched.

As per a report, the problem might not seem obvious at the start but it becomes noticeable when users compare iMac with other objects. iPhonedo in his video measured both sides of the iMac with a ruler. Surprisingly, the left side measured 7.6cm whereas the other side was slightly bigger, measuring 8cm.

Apple iMac 2021 (Photo Credits: Apple)

There are also similar complaints on the Apple Support Community and Reddit. As of now, it is unknown whether this problem is faced by only several iMac users or it is a widespread manufacturing fault. Also, Apple has not acknowledged this problem yet. iMac users who face this issue can try returning their product to Apple and opt for a refund or raise a request for a replacement via AppleCare support.

