Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker will be reportedly hosting its upcoming event on April 20, 2021. This piece of information has been revealed by Apple's virtual assistant 'Siri'. As per a report, when asked about when is Apple's next event, Siri revealed 'The next launch event is on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA'. The company is yet to send out launch invites for the same. Traditionally, the tech giant tends to send out invites and teases its products a week before the event. So we expect the company to tease its upcoming devices soon. Upcoming Apple Silicon iMac Likely To Feature Larger Display: Report.

Apple (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook and HomePod. There could be two new models of iPad Pro which is likely to come with a mini LED screen and Apple's newest bet in-display tech on at least one iPad Pro model. The first model could carry a 12.9-inch display whereas the second model is tipped to feature an 11-inch LCD screen. Several new reports have claimed that new models of iPad Pro will look similar to the current variants but will come with some hardware upgrades.

Apple is reportedly facing some delays in the mini-LED display panel which hints that Apple may proceed with its launch event on April 20, 2021 but may ship its products with a delay. As of now, nothing much has been leaked about the upcoming iPhone, MacBook and HomePod. We expect the company to start teasing its upcoming devices soon.

