New Delhi, May 6: Apple is speculated to launch the new bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch display at the WWDC23 or Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which will start on June 5 this year. As the speculated launch date of the new MacBook Air series is approaching closer, the rumour mills are spinning faster.

As per latest reports, the suppliers have already started receiving stocks of the new Apple laptop, and they are said to be building up their inventories due to the imminent launch.

Apple MacBook Air With a 15-inch Display – Inventory Rumours

As per the reports Apple is going to launch the new MacBook Air series with larger display alongside the much talked about Reality Pro AR/VR headset. However, the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is said to be going on sale much earlier than the AR headset, and this is the reason, the Apple suppliers are literally piling up the stocks now, according to reports.

Apple is yet to confirm any such launches, and given the innumerable speculations, the tech major is expected to offer some official word soon enough.

Apple MacBook Air With a 15-inch Display – Expected Features & Launch

The speculated 15-inch MacBook Air is said to be very much similar to the current 13-inch MacBook Air, which received much love from the users. However, apart from offer a bigger display, the new variant is also likely to offer a bigger battery with fast charging capability to offer better battery performance.

The laptop is going to get powered by M2 chip in an updated version if not the rumoured M3 chip. The WWDC23 is also expected to witness Apple’s announcements on the new iPhone 15 series, new iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, as well Apple TV software and iOS. However, none of these mentioned new-gen Apple devices and OS updates are expected to hit the market before September and later this year.

