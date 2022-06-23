Asus has confirmed to launch the ROG Phone 6 on July 5, 2022. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the ROG Phone 5, which debuted last year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online by tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter account. Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Set for July 5, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

According to Sharma, ROG Phone 6 will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. For photography, the device is expected to sport a 64MP primary camera with OIS support.

It's the #ROGPhone6AllStarShowmatch! Two teams will put the new #ROGPhone6 to the test on July 5 on a @PUBGMobile match Predict which team will win using #ROGPhone6 & #TeamFryingPan or #TeamChickenDinner in the comment for a chance to win an ROG Phonehttps://t.co/d2BPJw1KeI pic.twitter.com/fwjjaZFtgP — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 23, 2022

In addition to this, ROG Phone 6 is likely to have Advanced Gaming Triggers, a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. Asus ROG Phone 6 is rumoured to run on Android 12 OS. Along with the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro is also in the works.

