Mumbai, December 16: C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) has unveiled India's first-ever 64-bit 1GHz dual-core microprocessor called "DHRUV64". With the development of this microprocessor, the country has marched forward in its semiconductor journey. DHRUV64 was developed by C-DAC under the MDP (Microprocessor Development Programme) and introduced under DIR-V (Digital India RISC-V) initiative, which supports chip design, testing and prototyping using the RISC-V open-source architecture.

DHRUV64 microprocessor was designed to power various electronic devices related to industrial systems and connected gadgets. Due to the development of this processor, India can be independent and build more domestically without relying on the foreign imports. DisneyGPT AI Tool Launched by Disney for Internal Use of Employees, Offers Internal Assistance and Creative Support.

C-DAC Unveils India's 1st Microprocessor "DHRUV64"

From Silicon to Self-Reliance: India Powers Ahead with DHRUV64 As covered by @timesofindia, DHRUV64 is India’s first indigenous 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor developed by @cdacindia marks a major leap in India’s semiconductor journey. Powered by Digital India RISC-V,… — C-DAC India (@cdacindia) December 16, 2025

What is DHURV64? Know What the Microprocessor Can Do

DHRUV64 is India's new indigenous microprocessor designed to power a wide range of devices, from smartphones and computers to medical equipment, industrial systems, and IoT gadgets. It serves as the core brain that handles all the instructions to run software and control hardware effectively.

What makes Dhruv64 special is its use of the RISC-V architecture, a fully open and free standard that can be used without expensive licensing fees. This gives it a clear advantage over many commercial processors and allows Indian engineers, researchers, startups, and companies to innovate, collaborate, and develop custom chips freely. Running at 1.0GHz, Dhruv64 features a 64-bit dual-core design, offering reliability and flexibility. It is ideal for demanding applications such as 5G networks, automotive electronics, consumer devices, and industrial automation systems.

India's Import of Microprocessors and DHURV64 Benefits

Until now, India has relied heavily on imported microprocessors, using about 20 percent of the global supply but producing only a small fraction domestically. Dhruv64 reduces this dependency and fosters a local ecosystem, enabling companies, universities, and startups to design, test, and launch new computing products more affordably. PayPal to Become US Bank: Global Online Platform Seeks Approval to Launch Industrial Bank, Expand Services for Small Businesses.

Using an indigenous processor also enhances security, especially for critical sectors like defence and infrastructure. Dhruv64 builds on India’s growing expertise, following earlier designs such as Thejas32 and Thejas64, and paves the way for upcoming chips like Dhanush and Dhanush+. It marks an exciting step toward self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (C-DAC India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).