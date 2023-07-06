San Francisco, July 5: In an unprecedented but heartwarming event, OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT stepped up to officiate the wedding of a US couple when faced with the unanticipated absence of a priest. Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt celebrated their wedding last weekend with the voice of the ChatGPT AI app leading the way, report Fox News.

"Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt," the chatbot said at the couple’s wedding last month. Wiench and Truitt said that they planned their wedding in five days because Truitt was about to deploy for the Army and Wiench wanted to join him after basic training. ChatGPT Officiates Wedding in US: Open AI's Chatbot Graces Colorado Couple's Big Day.

In the US-based Colorado, there is no requirement for a licensed marriage official to officiate ceremonies, therefore, the bride's father, Stephen Wiench, came up with the idea of using a more accessible and cost-effective officiant option. The chatbot was at first hesitant to conduct the ceremony, according to the report.

"It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding,'" Wiench was quoted as saying. The couple persisted and provided personal information about themselves to the chatbot, which was woven into ChatGPT's remarks during the ceremony. ChatGPT: Woman Discloses Termination Over Usage of AI Chatbot for Writing Content.

This is not the first time that an AI chatbot like ChatGPT has done something unusual like this. Last week, a woman revealed that her long-time client stopped working with her after discovering that she was using a ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence (AI) to write content.

Last month, a US judge sanctioned the lawyer who submitted a legal brief written by ChatGPT, which included citations of non-existent court opinions and fake quotes.

