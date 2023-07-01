Mumbai, July 1: A couple from Colorado, United States, has recently made headlines by using an unconventional method to officiate their wedding ceremony - artificial intelligence. With the help of an Open AI's ChatGPT, they were able to exchange their vows and say "I do" in a unique and remarkable way. This innovative approach has raised questions among many individuals, as most states in the United States typically require a licensed individual to officiate a marriage.

According to a report published by the People Magazine, Reece Wiench, aged 23, and Deyton Truitt, aged 26, tied the knot in a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony last week. What made their union truly unique was that their wedding was officiated by a machine. In front of an intimate gathering of approximately 30 loved ones, the AI-powered chatbot delivered a heartfelt welcome speech and closing remarks, adding a touch of innovation to the memorable event. Marriage With AI Chatbot: US Woman Marries 'Virtual Man' Eren Kartal Who Is Made Using Artificial Intelligence, Shares Bedtime Routine With Her 'Perfect Husband'.

The speaker was positioned between the bride and groom and had a robotic, C-3PO-like mask resting on top of it. "Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Alison Wiench and Deyton Truitt. We are honoured and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have travelled out of state - notably, Kansas," the bot said through the speaker.

The groom called his wedding day monumental, reported CBS Colorado. He said, “By the grace of God, it's not necessary to have an officiant at the wedding so long as both partners agree.” Stephen Wiench, the bride’s father, had the idea to use the “easier and cheaper” artificial officiant. The couple managed to plan their entire wedding in less than a week. To inform their guests about the unique twist, they sent out AI-generated messages, revealing that ChatGPT would be officiating their special day. Despite the short notice, their loved ones gathered to witness the groundbreaking wedding ceremony. Sam Altman-Led OpenAI Sued for Stealing Data From Public To Train AI Chatbot ChatGPT.

The report, however, stated that the AI bot was reluctant to perform the ceremony at first. "Sorry, I can't do this. I don't have eyes, I don't have a body, I can't show up and officiate your wedding,” it said.

