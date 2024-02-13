San Francisco, February 13: Elon Musk-run X has announced that advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to certain content creators on the platform via the Creator Targeting programme. This move will allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing next to controversial or offensive content.

"Soon, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting," the company said in a blogpost. "This means giving advertisers more control to be able to use the self-serve X Ads Manager to run ads against the content of their chosen creator(s)," it added. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches New Safety Feature To Block Unknown Numbers Without Opening App, Protect Themselves From Phishing Attacks.

The new development comes after numerous brands pulled their ads from X last year after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content. The microblogging platform also plans to add the ability to serve ads only on an individual creator’s profile -- completely eliminating the unlikely event of unwanted adjacencies while aligning your brand to creators you love most.

Creator Targeting is an extension of X's powerful and brand safe video offering, according to the company. Last year, notable companies like Apple and Disney paused their ad spending on X after Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on the platform. However, he later apologised for that. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says No Starlink Terminal Sold Directly or Indirectly to Russia.

During a New York Times DealBook interview, Musk lashed out at the brands, and even told them to "go f*** yourself". X also mentioned that since launching the ad revenue sharing programme in July last year, over 80,000 creators have turned to the platform to tell their story and monetise their craft.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).