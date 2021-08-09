Fair.Game today announced its subsidiary X Studio raised $1.5 million in funding. This round was funded by Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL), Negentropy.Capital, LinkVC, IMG fund, Chain Games,CryptoAngel, MXC Labs and more than 10 other institutional investors. X Studio was founded by Vietnamese game producer Nguyen Hoang chính in 2020, it focuses on developing multiplayer sandbox game Metaverse X Games.

Metaverse X was designed by X studio of Fair.Game from the ground up specifically with sandbox and MMO gamers in mind. Metaverse X aims to become the world's top decentralized, MMO sandbox, creation game on blockchain. It utilizing Play-to-Earn models, players can own virtual land; design and create various buildings and structures; and craft a diverse set of items to be sold and traded on the open markets as NFTs.

Metaverse X Games featured a marketplace and online auction houses. Players will be able to buy and sell virtual items, including the buildings they've created and designed, among other assets, with the FAIR token. In Metaverse X, governance and token distribution is entirely decentralized through the blockchain. Player can own in-game land and building assets like forests, islands, houses, castles, and many more NFTs.