Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially launched the Realme 6i smartphone in the Indian market. The stunning handset will be available for sale in the country on July 31 at 12 noon through Flipkart & Realme.com. The firm has introduced the handset as a rebranded version of Realme 6s that was launched in Europe this May. Key highlights of Realme 6i are MediaTek Helio G90T, a 4,300mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera & much more.

Realme 6i Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ ultra-smooth Corning Gorilla Glass punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 6i Camera (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photography, the mobile phone comes equipped a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens & a portrait lens. For clicking selfies & video calls, there is a 16MP snapper.

Realme 6i Battery (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with Mali G76 GPU. The handset runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & will be offered in Two shades - Lunar White & Eclipse Black.

Realme 6i (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The mobile device comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Coming to the pricing, Realme 6i costs Rs 12,999 for 4GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB & 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

