After Google launched 3D animals feature which garnered a lot of fans during the lockdown, now is the time for insects. An array of animals including lion, tiger, panda, bear, and birds had garnered the interest of social media users some months ago. And keeping the interest of people, now people are inviting insects to their home. With the feature, you can view insects in 3D as if they were sitting on your sofa. Google India tweeted pictures of lady beetle and bugs with the caption, "You can now see the creepy crawlies come to life on your screen. Search for any AR insect and select 'View in 3D'." There are 23 insects you can view through this feature. Google 3D Animals: View Giant Panda, Lion, Bear To Penguin in 3D; Twitterati Spends Quality Time With Kids During Lockdown.

The insects include Rhinoceros beetle, Hercules beetle, Atlas beetle, Stag beetle, Giant stag, Miyama stag beetle, Shining ball scarab beetle, Jewel beetle, Ladybug, Firefly, Rosalia batesi, Swallowtail butterfly, Morpho, Atlas moth, Mantis, Grasshopper, Dragonfly, Hornet, Robust cicada, Brown cicada, Periodical cicadas, Walker’s cicada and Evening cicada. You can also see a host of mammals including reptiles, birds and fish in the same way at your home. Google 3D Animals Brings Giant Panda, Lion, Penguin, Tiger to Your Home Amid The Lockdown.

View Insects in Google 3D:

You can now see the creepy crawlies come to life on your screen 🐞🦋🐛 Search for any AR insect and select “View in 3D” 🔍 pic.twitter.com/F7OdTkg1uo — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 22, 2020

Crawl, jump or buzz around your house with some amazing arthropods. Now you can examine 23 different insects in your space with AR. Just use your phone to search for an insect (like “ladybug”) and tap the “View in 3D” button. #Google3D 🐞 pic.twitter.com/8JEUm2Gcye — Google (@Google) August 4, 2020

Google Insects in 3D!

🐞🦗We’ve launched AR insects on Google Search. For digital insect collecting, search for the name of the insect using a mobile device and tap “View in 3D” pic.twitter.com/ye6VXQeCIx — Google UK (@GoogleUK) August 1, 2020

You can find all these insects in the Google search box. To use the feature, you have to Google the name of the insect, for example: 'Hornet'. You will see a box which says, 'Meet a life-sized hornet up close'.It will be followed by an option which reads 'view in 3D' button', and proceeds to 'view in your space'.Then, you will see a life-size image of a hornet in your surrounding. Remember, you will have to give Google access to your camera and also your device will need to be AR-enabled. For Android users, Google requires an operating system of Android 7.0 or later. iPhone users need to be running iOS 11.0 or later.

