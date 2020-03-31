Google 3D Animals Brings Giant Panda, Lion, Penguin, Tiger to Your Home Amid The Lockdown, So You Are No More Alone in Quarantine! Know Steps How to View It in Your Space

Google 3D animals (Photo Credits: @TheAtriumHearts, @katehankin84 Twitter)

Most people around the world are in a lockdown due to the rising spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). And sitting at home for days together can get difficult, especially for kids, who may not even completely understand the situation. But if you are looking for some entertainment to keep children engaged during this quarantine period, Google has something quite interesting for you. With their 3D animals' feature, you can experience the goodness of nature around you, well, not physically, but virtually. Google lets wild animals and birds come near you with this interesting feature. Last year, Google introduced a new way for people to interact with their favourite animals online, thanks to augmented reality. So in this quarantine, get ready to have pandas, lions, penguins, tigers and others give you the much-needed company. We show you how can you get these 3D animals in your space. Google 3D Animals Video Tutorial: How to View Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion, Tiger and Penguin in Your Room.

A user while sharing his experience of using Google's 3D animals viewing, writes, "I have learnt something new today and very excited to share with you all. We have tried google augmented reality for some of animals and my kids were excited to see 3D animals come live at their own home 🏡. Google has launched this feature and its compatible with iPhone and some android phones also. My kids were excited to interact with some animals in 3D. In this covid 19 situation try this with your kids and am sure that this will for sure bring some smiles on their faces. This is how I tried. Mine is iPhone so it’s compatible for 3D. If you have android or one plus models check out first if it’s compatible. The next steps are easy speedy. [sic]" Google 3D Animals View Not Working? Here’s List of Smartphones That Will Show Panda, Tiger, Lion, Shark, Penguin in Your Space.

He continues, "Open google browser, type animal names ( not all are in 3D currently ) we tried lion, tiger, horse, panda and bear. Type animal name in google search box. Say you typed panda and click search. There in results it will show panda, view in 3D, click that and the instructions are easy to follow, move your phone and the object will come in your space. That’s it. Let kids have some fun and take some cool pics. Share pics in comments if you tried and share with your friends and other groups too. Stay blessed. Cheers. [sic]" Interesting, isn't it?

You can see 3D images of animals including lion, tiger, cheetah, shark, hedgehog, duck, Emperor penguin, wolf, angler fish, goat, rottweiler, snakes, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, shetland pony, macaw, pug, turtle, cat, octopus and dog. Bored Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Self-Quarantine? Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics Offer One Month Free Subscription for All Children.

To use the feature, you have to Google animal in your phone, for example: 'lion' and follow the steps mentioned below:

1. In the search results, you will see a box which says, "Meet a life-sized giant lion up close".

2. Click on the 'view in 3D' button, and proceed to click 'view in your space' to see the panda near you.

3. For this, you will have to give Google access to your camera. And voila, you will find the mighty lion in your house, roaring his lungs out!

Go Ahead And Check Out Some Fun Encounters!

When Tiger Meets You During Quarantine:

This morning we have been looking at facts on different animals. Harry loves a good animal fact book. The 3D google animals are great to show how big they are in real life.@BramleyJunior 3D pandas, lions, tigers and penguins. pic.twitter.com/PKGBgDRJqt — Katie Taylor (@KatieTa92239603) March 27, 2020

What if Your Dog Finds Out There is a Panda at Home?

Buster didn’t even wake up this morning when there was a panda eating breakfast in our house! 🐼😉. Don’t worry, it wasn’t real. You can try this too using Google AR Animals. Just Google the name of an animal & click on ‘view in 3D’. I wonder what animals you can find? 🤔🦁🐯🐰🐜 pic.twitter.com/jrXZI9G5WI — Antonine Primary 4/3 (@mrsgillespie15) March 27, 2020

When Cheetah Comes Home!

@ReceptionSav an African animal themed breakfastehist Seb does his topic work. Using Google 3D animals we got to meet a cheetah too. pic.twitter.com/YH3m3nsSLM — Rachael Carr (@rach_carr) March 27, 2020

Don't They Lok Real!

For folks with children and in lockdown, here's something that'll keep them busy😅, if you type an animal's name into @Google and press ‘View in 3D’, it brings up your 📸 & a few secs later you have a lion in your house 🦁 (works on both, Android and iOS)#StayAtHome #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/S2JTDFUqRg — Jinal Foflia (@fofliajinal) March 27, 2020

So Cute!

Some fun during #CoronaLockdown. @Google 3D animals come to the rescue for those of us with no pets at home. Intended for kids but adults might enjoy it more (speaking from experience!). #Google3D #covidlockdown pic.twitter.com/dLP0guypiF — Arun Jacob🌏 (@UN_ajacob) March 27, 2020

Scary!

Day 6 of Quarantine: My mother's more eagerly waiting for this to end to throw me out. 😅 Can't blame her 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HnQwgE0KmU — Riddhi Jadhav (@CynicChichori) March 27, 2020

Lion in Your Balcony!

People trying to entertain small kids: google's 3D animals feature is fun, keeping mine busy bringing animals into the house. Will spare you their 100 million selfies with penguins, but definitely entertaining, maybe also a springboard for studies if you're that way inclined. pic.twitter.com/DYdrmpyca4 — Fibroblast_Fletch (@ImmunologyMelb) March 27, 2020

Best Way to Engage Children!

@Google @sundarpichai @googlechrome now that you have done animal 3D, my daughter needs everything beside her for pic.. pic.twitter.com/ghVyNiCZAh — Paras Giri (@parasgiri) March 27, 2020

HAHAHA!

Q. When is it OK for wild animals to be kept in captivity? A. When they are new google 3D animals! Google an animal and scroll to ‘view in 3d’. Share pics of your visitors with us! (Henry the #dogmeattrade rescue was not harmed in these encounters!) #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/RWuDnlwDzk — HSI United Kingdom (@HSIUKorg) March 26, 2020

The feature is pretty cool and a nice way to pass time while in quarantine. It is a nice way to engage children who are confined to homes and have no access to playgrounds. So make your quarantine time engaging with the help of these animals.