Google 3D Animals Brings Giant Panda, Lion, Penguin, Tiger to Your Home Amid The Lockdown, So You Are No More Alone in Quarantine! Know Steps How to View It in Your Space
Google 3D animals

Most people around the world are in a lockdown due to the rising spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). And sitting at home for days together can get difficult, especially for kids, who may not even completely understand the situation. But if you are looking for some entertainment to keep children engaged during this quarantine period, Google has something quite interesting for you. With their 3D animals' feature, you can experience the goodness of nature around you, well, not physically, but virtually. Google lets wild animals and birds come near you with this interesting feature. Last year, Google introduced a new way for people to interact with their favourite animals online, thanks to augmented reality. So in this quarantine, get ready to have pandas, lions, penguins, tigers and others give you the much-needed company. We show you how can you get these 3D animals in your space. Google 3D Animals Video Tutorial: How to View Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion, Tiger and Penguin in Your Room.

A user while sharing his experience of using Google's 3D animals viewing, writes, "I have learnt something new today and very excited to share with you all. We have tried google augmented reality for some of animals and my kids were excited to see 3D animals come live at their own home 🏡. Google has launched this feature and its compatible with iPhone and some android phones also. My kids were excited to interact with some animals in 3D. In this covid 19 situation try this with your kids and am sure that this will for sure bring some smiles on their faces. This is how I tried. Mine is iPhone so it’s compatible for 3D. If you have android or one plus models check out first if it’s compatible. The next steps are easy speedy. [sic]" Google 3D Animals View Not Working? Here’s List of Smartphones That Will Show Panda, Tiger, Lion, Shark, Penguin in Your Space.

He continues, "Open google browser, type animal names ( not all are in 3D currently ) we tried lion, tiger, horse, panda and bear. Type animal name in google search box. Say you typed panda and click search. There in results it will show panda, view in 3D, click that and the instructions are easy to follow, move your phone and the object will come in your space. That’s it. Let kids have some fun and take some cool pics. Share pics in comments if you tried and share with your friends and other groups too. Stay blessed. Cheers. [sic]" Interesting, isn't it?

You can see 3D images of animals including lion, tiger, cheetah, shark, hedgehog, duck, Emperor penguin, wolf, angler fish, goat, rottweiler, snakes, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, shetland pony, macaw, pug, turtle, cat, octopus and dog. Bored Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Self-Quarantine? Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics Offer One Month Free Subscription for All Children.

To use the feature, you have to Google animal in your phone, for example: 'lion' and follow the steps mentioned below:

1. In the search results, you will see a box which says, "Meet a life-sized giant lion up close".



2. Click on the 'view in 3D' button, and proceed to click 'view in your space' to see the panda near you.



3. For this, you will have to give Google access to your camera. And voila, you will find the mighty lion in your house, roaring his lungs out!

