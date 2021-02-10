Google, the American tech giant is rumoured to launch its Android 12 operating system soon. Last year, the company release the stable version of Android 11 OS and now reports have claimed that Google's next OS is expected to be launched this year. Before a beta release of an OS, Google shares documentation and source code with its partners to allow them to prepare for their devices. Google Android 11 Launched with New Privacy Controls & Powerful Tools.

Google Android 12 (XDA Developers)

A new report has claimed that an early draft from this documentation has been leaked that showcases screenshots of new UI changes including a new notifications panel, pronounced corners, new privacy features and a new widget section. However, Google has not revealed any details of its upcoming Android 12 OS.

According to screenshots, the new notification panel is seen with an opaque background and more rounded corners. The date and time have been interchanged and appears on the top left of notifications panel whereas the right side shows new icons, probably for privacy features. Android 12 could allow users to check which app is using the camera or microphone.

A 'Conversations' widget can be seen that shows recent messages, missed calls or activity status. Google is likely to make the Conversation widget mandatory for all devices that will run on Android 12 operating system. All this is speculation and it is unknown when will Google release the final version of Android 12.

