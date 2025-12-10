Mumbai, December 10: Google’s Pixel 10a is a highly anticipated smartphone expected to launch soon in the global market. The device will succeed the Google Pixel 9a, which was made available on April 16, 2025, in India after its announcement on March 19. The Pixel 10a will be an improved device compared to the predecessor. Reports indicate that it passed Verizon's certification process, meaning it could be announced in the coming months.

As per the leaks, the Google Pixel 10a could come with a similar design language to the Pixel 9a. The device could be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset, and its display could achieve up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Reports also indicate that Samsung is likely to provide up to seven years of software support for the phone. Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Teased, Likely To Include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus Models; Check Leaked Specifications and Features Before Launch.

Google Pixel 10a Spotted on Verizon's Certification Website

Look what just got certified for use on Verizon's network. pic.twitter.com/OS5mTa9Zg5— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 10, 2025

Google Pixel 10a Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Verizon’s certification revealed key specifications of the mid-range Pixel smartphone, as per tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). As per the image shared by the leaker on social media platform X, the upcoming Google Pixel 10a could come with a 6.285-inch (6.3-inch) plastic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and likely 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. It further suggests that the device would have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The battery on the Pixel 10a would reportedly be a 5,100mAh unit. Additionally, the image showed that it would have 5G NR SA + 5G NR NSA + LTE + Global Bands LTE technology support. Google Pixel 10a leaked images also indicate that it could have a 48MP wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 13MP front-facing camera. iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Price Dropped After Arrival of iPhone 17 Pro Max; Check Current Price, Cashbacks, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10a Price (Expected)

Google's upcoming Pixel 10a is expected to be launched at USD 499 (around INR 44,800 as of today). The mentioned Google Pixel 10a price is for the 128GB storage variant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

