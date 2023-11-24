New Delhi, November 24: Google Pay is one of the best UPI payment methods that allows customers in India to transfer money to any individual or business instantly. Google announced that it will charge Rs 3 to users who want to recharge their mobile phones using the platform. Other platforms like PhonePe and Paytm already charge for providing recharge services.

According to reports, Google Pay will now charge this amount from the users who use the platform for "prepaid recharges". Google Pay did not charge users any amount before, but now, the platform will as it changed its policy. However, Google has not announced the new change to the public yet. But if your recharge amount is less than Rs. 100, there will not be any convenience fee charged from you. Apple To Send Team of Experts To Probe Issue Regarding Indian Politicians Receiving ‘State-Sponsored Attack’ Notifications Last Month.

Google Charges Rs 3 From Users To Recharge Smartphones:

PhonePe and Paytm are already charging the amount from the users, so making this decision for Google was necessary. According to the Times of India report, the recharge plans with Rs 100 to Rs 400 will be charged Rs 2 per user. The plans over the Rs 300 limit will be charged Rs 3 convenience fees. According to the India Today report, the users will be informed about the convenience fees before making transactions. Deepfake Menace: Centre Gives 7-Day Deadline to Social Media Platforms to Address Deepfakes; Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says Govt Will Take Action of 100% Against Violation of IT Rules.

Google recently changed its terms of service for Indian users, referring to the new convenience fees. However, whether that was considered part of the November 10 update remains unknown. The reports said that users will be informed about applicable fees before transaction completion. The reports also mentioned that costs can be determined at the company's discretion.

