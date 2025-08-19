New Delhi, August 19: Grammarly has launched a new set of AI tools to make writing easier for students and professionals. The update has introduced eight specialised AI agents, each focused to help its users with different writing challenges. These AI agents aim to guide users step by step, offering suggestions and support. Whether it is improving clarity, correcting grammar, or enhancing writing style, these AI assistants are expected to help everyone to write more effectively.

Alongside the AI agents, Grammarly is also rolling out an improved writing space called Docs. It is a dedicated AI writing surface which allows users to create, edit, and refine their documents in one place. Inside Docs, an AI Chat feature acts as a helpful assistant to offer ideas, summarise content, and suggest ways to enhance writing projects. Grammarly’s VP of Product Management, Luke Behnke, said, "The launch of our new agents and AI writing surface marks a turning point in how we build products that anticipate user needs." Together, these tools is expected to provide an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to write more confidently. Dhruv Rathee Launches AI Fiesta: YouTuber’s First Startup Brings Multiple AI Tools Together, Subscribers Will Get Free ‘Ultimate Prompt Book’; Check Price and Other Details (Video).

Grammarly AI Agents

The Reader Reactions agent helps to identify important points, potential questions, and parts of the text that may be confusing for the intended audience, whether it is a professor, manager, or client and offers advice to improve the writing. The AI Grader agent provides detailed feedback based on uploaded rubrics, course details, writing topics, and publicly available instructor guidance for personalised suggestions and estimated grades before submission. The Citation Finder agent finds relevant sources to support, challenge, or oppose claims and creates correctly formatted citations automatically.

The Proofreader agent acts as a personal writing assistant, giving suggestions within the text to enhance clarity while offering feedback suited to the user’s style and intended audience. The AI Detector agent examines the text and provides a score indicating whether it was likely written by AI or a human to maintain authenticity in their work. The Expert Review agent provides specialised knowledge and personalised feedback focused on specific topics to help improve in writing according to high academic or professional standards relevant to the user’s field. NVIDIA Announces Blackwell Architecture for GeForce NOW To Roll Out in September 2025.

The Plagiarism Checker agent reviews text against extensive databases, academic papers, websites, and published materials to detect any unintentional similarities. It can help to ensure the work is original and that all sources are properly cited. The Paraphraser agent adjusts writing to match the desired tone, audience, and style, whether academic, professional, or creative. It also assesses the existing tone and style and helps its users to develop a personalised voice.

