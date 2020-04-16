Honor 30, 30 Pro & 30 Pro+ Launched Starting From CNY 2,999; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Honor 30, 30 Pro & 30 Pro+ (Photo Credits: IANS)

Shanghai: Chinese smartphone maker Honor on Wednesday announced a new lineup which includes the Honor 30, 30 Pro, and the 30 Pro+. The Honor 30 series starts at 2,999 yuan, 3,999 yuan, and 4,999 yuan for the three models, respectively, the Huawei sub-brand said, adding that the phones will soon be available in the Chinese mainland market. The Honor 30 Pro+ features a 50MP ultra-sensitive tri-lens system, including a 50MP long-focus lens, a 50x periscope lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Apple Launches iPhone SE 2020, Prices of The Second Generation iPhone SE in India to Start from Rs 42,500.

The Honor 30 Pro comes with a 40MP main camera, a 50x periscope ultra-stable long-focus lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Honor 30 packs a 40MP ultra-sensitive quad-lens camera system, including a 40MP main lens, a 50x periscope handheld ultra-stable long-focus lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A new generation of periscope lenses are a highlight of the Honor 30 series' evolution.

The lens allows 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom, making even the most distant objects seem closer, the company said. The Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ feature an OLED waterfall screen, which makes the front seem boundless. The Honor 30 Pro+ also supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz high-frame-rate sampling, enhancing the gaming experience. Among the three models, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ are equipped with the industry's first 7nm 5G chipset Kirin 990 5G. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro & Bullets Wireless Z Earbuds Listed on Amazon India; Expected To Go on Sale After Coronavirus India Lockdown.

The Honor 30 is powered by the latest 5G SoC, Kirin 985, also based on the 7nm manufacturing process, giving robust performance, and AI computing power advantages. The Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ are equipped with the VC liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers to bring an immersive audio, video, and gaming experience to users. The VC liquid cooling system improves heat dissipation, allowing the smartphone to run in high-performance mode for extended periods.

The Chinese handset market recovered substantially in March after a massive slump in February due to the COVID-19 crisis. Overall, 21.7 million handsets were shipped in China in March, a year-over-year decrease of 23.3 per cent, showed the data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a government think tank.