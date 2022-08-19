Honor has officially launched the Honor 70 5G smartphone today in Malaysia. The handset is currently listed for pre-order via the company website, Lazada and Shopee. It comes in three colours - crystal silver, midnight black and emerald green. The device costs RM 1,999 ($446) for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC Unveiled, Check Features & Specifications Here.

Honor 70 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 54MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. Connectivity options include a USB-C port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G and NFC.

