Mumbai, August 30: Two final-year B.Tech students in the Department of Civil Engineering in IIT Bombay have developed a free-of-cost mobile application to document scanning apps. The artificial intelligence (AI) based reading assistant -- AIR Scanner -- has been developed by Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Kavin Agrawal after being inspired with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

The AIR Scanner, launched on Independence Day, is an AI-based Reading Assistant and Document Scanner app can scan documents and also read to users who have difficulty in reading English. The new app comes amidst India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps. SAURAV SONI an Entertainment Influencer and a Young Star Face of “ROPOSO”- an Indian App.

Informing about the app, Rohit Kumar Chaudhary said, "Initially, we had been working on developing an app to make the reading experience easy for people who find it difficult to read English. It was then that the Indian government banned many Chinese apps including mobile scanner apps. After the ban on Chinese app – CamScanner, we surveyed and found that people are facing issues in scanning and organising documents through their mobile phones. It was then we decided to add scanning features too to our existing AIR App."

Speaking on the security features, Rohit stated that the scanned document by using the mobile camera would be saved in PDF format and will be stored in the device only. He said, "AIR Scanner app does not collect any information about the user and all the documents are stored in the phone’s local storage. We are not using any cloud storage to store the documents of the users. The app guarantees complete user security." He added that AIR Scanner app doesn’t even require you to sign-in.

Among other benefits, the AIR scanner can read out the scanned pages and also provides the meaning of the selected word to the user in 40 different languages. Till now, there are 1500 downloads from the Play Store. The app is available for Android users only but soon it will be released for iOS users too.

