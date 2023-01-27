New Delhi, January 27 : As India rolls out 5G slowly but steadily, the country went up 26 spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 105th in November 2022 to 79th in the month that followed, a report showed on Friday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 18.26 Mbps in November to 25.29 Mbps in December, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla. WhatsApp Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on New Text Editor for Drawing Tool.

However, India decreased one spot in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 81st position from 80th in November. The country's performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

Qatar led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Burkina Faso jumped 22 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore gained the top position, and Rwanda increased 47 spots in rank globally. Apple Reportedly Halts In-House Wi-Fi Chip Development Temporarily.

In October, India recorded a 13-month high in mobile and fixed broadband download speed. Moreover, in November last year, the country had recorded the highest median mobile download speed (from 16.50 Mbps in October to 18.26 Mbps in November).

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India's overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services in October.

